Russian stock market indices mixed on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with the mixed trend, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 1.15% to 2,838.11 points. The RTS Index added 0.2% to 1,006.88 points. The yuan added 0.042% to 11.98 rubles.

"The market sentiment remains under pressure of the strained geopolitical situation. Furthermore, the ruble demonstrated attempts to grow," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

The positive sentiment prevailed on global exchanges. "The consumer inflation indicator and the producer prices index in the US pointed to weakening of the price pressure from 2022 year peaks. Uncertain economic statistics was released in China - the unemployment rate in July grew above forecast; industrial production was increasing slower than in June," the expert added.

Considering the information background, the "Friday factor" may have manifested impact. Investors may postpone purchases for the start of the next week or partly reduce positions, BCS Investment World said. According to company’s forecasts, the MOEX Russia Index will move within the range of 2,800 - 2,900 points. Freedom Finance Global believes that the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,850 - 2,950 points.

Russian shipping company Sovcomflot will post financial results for the second quarter of 2024 tomorrow.