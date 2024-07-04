T Plus increases power generation by 7.2% in 1H 2024

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. T Plus generated 30.1 bln kWh of electricity in the first half of the year, which is 7.2% more than in the same period last year, the company reported.

The supply of thermal energy from thermal power plant collectors and boiler houses in the first half of the year increased by 13.6% to 57.7 mln Gcal.

"Electricity production increased against the backdrop of increased demand and growth in heating output, which in turn was due to lower air temperatures compared to 2023 and the later end of the heating season. Thus, in May, heat supply was resumed in some regions," the company said.

T Plus noted that it is preparing for the 2024 - 2025 heating season in all branches. In total, this year it is planned to carry out 148 major and medium repairs of main equipment at generation facilities.