Russian Agriculture Ministry keeps 132 mln tons grain harvest forecast

MINERALNYE VODY, June 21. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture is still keeping the forecast for harvesting 132 mln metric tons of grain in 2024, Minister Oksana Lut told reporters.

"It was very dry in southern regions and in the central part of Russia over the last month and a half. That is, we had frosts at first, and then it was very dry. Such situation may certainly adjust our expectations heavily, as a matter of principle. Nevertheless, we keep the harvest forecast for 132 mln metric tons of grain; 86 metric tons of wheat and 28 mln metric tons of all oil-bearing crops," the minister said.

"We will then monitor according to the weather. Rains have started so far, that is, grain is gainin volume. We will therefore consider developments later on but we think that we will gather 132 mln metric tons," Lut said. A good harvest is also expected in Siberia, she added.