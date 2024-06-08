Over 980 agreements concluded at SPIEF-2024 for $71.87 bln — organizing committee

ST. PETERSBURG, June 8. /TASS/. More than 980 agreements totaling 6.4 trillion rubles ($71.87 bln) were concluded at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Advisor to the Russian President, Executive Secretary of the Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said.

"982 agreements were signed for a total of 6.43 trillion rubles. This includes only what is not considered a commercial secret," he said at a briefing following the forum.

Over 21,000 participants from 139 countries took part in SPIEF-2024 events

"Over four days, 21,300 participants from 139 countries took part in the events of the St. Petersburg Economic Forum," he said at a briefing following the forum.