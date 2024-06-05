BRICS countries can pool efforts in reaching technological sovereignty — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The technological sovereignty supported by efforts of several countries may become a model for BRICS countries to cooperate in this area, Executive Director of National Technology Initiative Platform Andrey Siling said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Not a single country in the world has the full-fledged technological sovereignty for the time being. What we should do within coming decades, it is to build up such systemic relations with friendly countries <…> to implement the so-called ‘shared sovereignty’," Siling said.

Such interaction model can be on demand among BRICS countries, he noted. Russian projects should become its basis, Siling added.