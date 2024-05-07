Abkhazia, Russia sign double taxation agreement

SUKHUM, May 7. /TASS/. Agreements between the government of the Republic of Abkhazia and the government of the Russian Federation on avoidance of double taxation and prevention of avoidance of taxation regarding profits tax have been signed in Sukhum, a TASS correspondent reports from the signing ceremony.

The document was signed by Vice Premier, Finance Minister of Abkhazia Vladimir Delba and Deputy Finance Minister of Russia Alexey Sazanov.

"This is a landmark event, a long and fruitful way has been made to prepare the double taxation agreement. The agreement signed will boost the development of our relations, the relations between tax systems, attraction of healthy investment in Abkhazia’s economy. The key goal is to improve prosperity of our citizens, develop the economy and the country overall," Delba said at the signing ceremony.

Sazanov also expressed confidence that conclusion of the intergovernmental agreement is an important stage of development of bilateral economic relations. "I am convinced that the agreement will serve as a foundation and incentive for further cooperation and investment in the area of trade and, of course, tourism. Together we managed to achieve a balance of the two countries in development of the agreement, it meets modern trends in the field of international taxation, facilitates fair investors’ activities," Russian deputy finance minister said.

The agreement will come into force in 2025 after it is ratified by Abkhazia and Russia.