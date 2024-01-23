State should expand decisions on business support — Putin

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The state must take action if the decisions made to assist the foreign exchange control industry fail, they need to be extended to all businesses, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the winners of all-Russian family competitions.

At the discussion, one of the participants pointed out that the penalty for non-return of foreign exchange funds reaches 30%, which prevents his company.

"We have already made certain decisions, but if not everything works or does not apply to businesses like yours, then this should be expanded. I'll absolutely look into this. I believe you are correct. Especially currently, when questions of passing payments are not that straightforward, everything happens with delays and often through no fault of our enterprises. Of course, the state must respond to this. We will do it," the president said.