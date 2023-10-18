Eurasian integration, Belt and Road Initiative complement each other — EEC

BEIJING, October 18. /TASS/. Eurasian economic integration and China’s Belt and Road initiative complement each other, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) Mikhail Myasnikovich said in Beijing.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

"The heads of all EAEU states supported the idea of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on combining Eurasian integration and the Belt and Road initiative," Myasnikovich said on the sidelines of the forum.

"This is a wise and very important decision of leaders of our countries. It marked the transition to a new paradigm of international economic relations. Transparency, equality and complementarity of integration mechanisms in the Eurasian region are the basic principles of this idea," he added.

He noted that in 2015-2022 trade turnover between the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China during the functioning of the EAEU, increased 2.8 times and reached $220 billion.

During negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing Chinese President Xi Jinping noted that China is ready to cooperate with Russia and other EAEU countries to promote the integration of the Belt and Road Initiative and the EAEU, as well as the development of even deeper high-level interregional cooperation.

Beijing hosted the 3rd Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation from October 17 to 18. It was attended by over 4,000 people from more than 140 countries. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived as the main guest of the event.

The Belt and Road Initiative is a global strategic project for the development of transport corridors connecting by land or sea more than 60 countries in Asia, Africa and Europe, and the formation of a trade and economic space with the participation of these countries. The concept was put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2013. To date, under the initiative, the Chinese side has concluded agreements with 150 countries and 30 international organizations.