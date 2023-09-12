US elections in 2024 to not affect Washington's policy, Putin says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 12. /TASS/. The US presidential elections in 2024 will hardly affect American policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I think there will be no fundamental changes regarding Russia in US foreign policy, no matter who is elected president," Putin said. "Mr. [Donald] Trump (ex-president and Republican Party candidate - TASS) says he will solve acute problems, including the Ukrainian crisis, in a few days, this can only please. Nevertheless, he too imposed sanctions on Russia during his presidency," Putin recalled.

The US, according to the Russian president, "views Russia as a permanent adversary, or even an enemy, and has hammered this into the heads of ordinary Americans." "The current authorities have tuned American society into an anti-Russian vein and spirit - that's what it's all about. They have done it, and now it will be very difficult to somehow turn this ship in the other direction," Putin said.

"The US has many people who want to establish good, friendly, business relations with us and, moreover, share many of our positions, first of all, of course, from the point of view of preserving so-called traditional values," the president pointed out. "We have many friends there, many like-minded people, but of course they are suppressed," the Russian leader concluded.