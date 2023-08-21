Russia’s Avtotor to start producing new BAIC, Kaiyi models this fall

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Avtotor will launch production of two China’s BAIC car model and one Kaiyi car model in fall of 2023, the Russian automaker said in its presentation at a press conference within the MIMS forum framework.

Avtotor will start making two midsize crossovers BAIC X55 and X75 in this fall. The company will also launch production of the Kaiyi X7 Kunlun crossover.

The company plans to increase production of automobiles to twenty models by the end of 2023, Board Chairman of Avtotor Holding Valery Gorbunov said earlier.