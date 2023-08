MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October delivery rose above $88 per barrel on London's ICE on Thursday for the first time since January 27, 2023, according to trading data.

As of 10:21 a.m. Moscow time the Brent price was up by 0.63% at $88.06 per barrel.

As of 10:35 a.m. the price of Brent oil was up by 0.48% trading at $87.93, whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September delivery was up by 0.52% at $84.72 per barrel.