Kremlin does not rule out 'speculative games' influencing dollar exchange rate

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Significant fluctuations in currency exchange rates are often caused by "speculative games" - even now such a factor cannot be ruled out, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"We can all see fluctuations - the exchange rate is growing and the ruble is falling. But let's remember that we have seen this several times before, and then it bounced back. We all know very well that in general there is a significant share of speculative games in such increases, which probably cannot be ruled out even now," Peskov said.

He emphasized that the country's economy is generally stable. "Macroeconomic figures are actually better than expected. Therefore, there is no question about macroeconomic stability," Peskov said.

On Thursday, the dollar surpassed 92 rubles for the first time since March 28, 2022, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 100 rubles for the first time since the end of March 2022.