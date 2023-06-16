Aeroflot clawed back $199 mln advance from Airbus on unfulfilled aircraft orders — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 16. /TASS/. Aeroflot succeeded in obtaining a refund last December for $199 mln in pre-delivery payments (PDP) made to Airbus for four A350 jets that were never delivered, Sergey Aleksandrovsky, CEO of Russia’s flag air carrier, told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We carried out a lot of work, quite intensive and interesting, with Airbus last year [in respect of the PDPs - TASS]. We eventually managed to agree on all the terms, and in December 2022 we were refunded for the $199 mln [PDP advance] made for four A350 [jets] from Airbus. Strange as it may sound, but we managed to come to terms in spite of the sanctions restrictions," the airline executive remarked.