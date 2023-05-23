Sino-Russian business forum is good floor for cooperation — China’s PM

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese business forum is a good platform to strengthen cooperation between Russia and China, Prime Minister of China Li Qiang said on Tuesday in his address to forum participants.

"China is ready to further expansion of economic and trade exchanges with Russia and cooperation development both in terms of quality and quantity. This forum provides a good platform to business communities of the two countries to strengthen exchanges and cooperation," the Prime Minister said, cited by the China Central Television.

This forum is an important event within the framework of implementing the consensus reached by heads of two states, Li Qiang added.