Many countries interested in Russian floating nuclear power plants — Rosatom

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Dozens of countries have shown interest in Russian floating nuclear power plants, Alexey Likhachev, director general of the Rosatom state nuclear corporation, said at an educational marathon in Moscow on Monday.

When asked what countries are interested in the Russian project such as the Akademik Lomonosov floating nuclear thermal power plant he replied:

"These are dozens of countries - and very different ones. These are many states that have a long coastline, for example, Brazil, Argentina. These are many countries that have an island structure: Indonesia, Malaysia. And these are countries both southern ones and countries located in cold latitudes."

In particular, he said that the President of Cuba showed interest in such a nuclear power plant.

"This is pushing us towards the need to make two versions of floating nuclear power plants - the northern and southern ones. There are specifics associated with the temperature of the outboard water, but in general it will be the same technological solution," Likhachev said.

The head of Rosatom especially emphasized the fact that the life of such a nuclear power plant without refueling is up to 12 years.

"Think about it: a twelve-year-old nuclear battery with a capacity of more than 100 MW," he noted.

The Akademik Lomonosov floating power unit is the head project of a series of mobile transportable power units of low power. Designed to operate as part of a floating nuclear thermal power plant it represents a new class of energy sources based on Russian nuclear shipbuilding technologies.

The floating power unit is equipped with two KLT-40S reactors. Together, they are able to provide 70 MW of electricity and up to 50 Gcal/h of thermal energy to the onshore networks in nominal mode for making heating water. The floating power unit is capable to provide electricity to a settlement with a population of about 100,000 people.