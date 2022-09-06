Russia finds way to avoid risk of insurance sanctions — Energy Minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia has prepared measures making possible for oil producers to avoid consequences if Western countries ban insurance of marine transportation of Russian oil, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are exploring opportunities of using certain local insurers from friendly countries. Another option is to create a new insurance company but mutual recognition of such organization by countries will be needed in this case," the Minister said.

The case in point can be establishment of such company in Russia in particular, Shulginov added.