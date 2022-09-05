Russia to expand Kozmino oil port capacity by 7 mln tonnes — Energy Minister

​​​​​​VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Russia intends to expand the capacity of the oil port of Kozmino in the Far East by 7 mln tonnes [from 36 mln tonnes per year at present to 43 mln tonnes - TASS], Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov told TASS in the interview at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We have quick wins also. For example, we will expand the cargo transshipment capacity of the port of Kozmino by up to 7 mln tonnes and the access infrastructure by October," the Minister said.

Tank capacity expansion and dredging operations were completed in Kozmino in 2019, making it possible to increase the oil throughput capacity to 36 mln tonnes. The capacity therefore will grow further to 43 mln tonnes or by 19.3%.