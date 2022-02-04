Yakutia eyes using airships in northern districts

YAKUTSK, February 4. /TASS/. Yakutia eyes using airships for transportation to far-away Arctic districts, the region’s Prime Minister Andrey Tarasenko told the Yakutia-24 television channel on Friday.

"We have been looking into the use of airships. I believe, in 2023 the first airship will fly to the districts, including as the public transport means," he said in response to a question about communication with the Arctic territories and about food supplies there.

According to the official, by 2030 the region will organize 13 retail-logistics centers to serve supplies to the Arctic territories. In 2021, two such centers opened in Ust-Kuiga and in Belaya Gora. The local authorities have involved regional aviation thus cutting food costs. "Now, we face the task to develop them, to have more goods, and to stock the necessary supplies," the prime minister said.

Yakutia’s 13 districts are inside the Russian Federation’s Arctic Zone.