Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker arrives at homeport of Murmansk from Baltic Shipyard

MURMANSK, January 22. /TASS/. The first serial Project 22220 nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir (of Rosatom’s Atomflot company) arrived at the homeport of Murmansk from the Baltic Shipyard (a subsidiary of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) on Saturday, a TASS correspondent has reported.

The icebreaker set sail on January 12. In Murmansk, the Sibir will start operating along the Northern Sea Route.

The Sibir nuclear-powered icebreaker is the second vessel of Project 22220, built by the Baltic Shipyard by order of the Atomflot company. The icebreaker was laid on May 26, 2015 and floated on September 22, 2017.

Project 22220 universal nuclear-powered icebreakers are the world’s largest and most powerful icebreaking ships. Their main task is to provide year-round navigation in the western Arctic. In the years to come, the Project 22220 icebreakers are expected to form the backbone of Russia’s civil icebreaker fleet.