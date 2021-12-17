Wildberries launches sales in the UK — company

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Wildberries marketplace has launched sales in the United Kingdom, the Russian online retailer said on Friday.

"Wildberries announces the entry in the United Kingdom, which has become the nineteenth country of company’s presence," the company said.

UK residents can take advantage of 5.5 mln goods offered by 164,000 international brands, including apparel, footwear and accessories, beauty goods, toys, electronics, books and so on, the retailer said. Wildberries will expand the offer for its clients in future.

In 2021 the company entered markets of the US, Germany, France, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Moldova, and Turkey.