International Olive Council ready to admit Russia — President

TBILISI, November 25. /TASS/. The International Olive Council is holding talks with Russia on the start of growing olives in the south of the country and on the admission of the state to the organization, President of the Council George Svanidze told TASS on Thursday on the sidelines of the 114th session of the International Olive Council in Tbilisi.

"Russia can become a member of our organization. We have already started talking with Russian colleagues about that. I believe it is possible to plant olives in Russia, especially in southern areas, for example in the Stavropol or Krasnodar Regions. This will be a very good opportunity. We started discussing these issues with the head of the Section of Russian Interests under the Swiss Embassy in Tbilisi Dmitry Trofimov," Svanidze said.

The Council is ready to help Russia to begin growing olives and provide appropriate certificates, he added.