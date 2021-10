MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Spot sales of natural gas for export may restart on the electronic trading platform (ETP) of Gazprom in November-December, after filling Russian underground gas storages, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"If there are such opportunities, then yes, certainly," Novak said.

Gazprom is now selling gas on its platform only with delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and in 2023.