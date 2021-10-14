Nord Stream 2 to be ready for commissioning in coming days, says Novak

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be ready for commissioning in coming days, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russian Energy Week on Thursday, adding that pipeline gas packing is currently underway.

"The construction of Nord Stream 2 has been completed. Pre-commissioning activities and pipeline technological gas packing are currently underway, and I think that it will be ready for commissioning in coming days," he said.

The future situation with the operation of the pipeline depends on the European regulator, Novak added. Commercial gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 may start right after the regulator grants its permission, he noted, adding that supplies also depend on European consumers’ applications.

On October 4, the Danish Energy Agency said Nord Stream 2 AG, the operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, had fulfilled all conditions for commissioning Nord Stream 2. The company announced the start of gas packing at the first line of the gas pipeline. Pre-commissioning activities are underway at the second line.

Russian Energy Week International Forum, which takes place in Moscow on October 13-15, serves as a platform for discussing the main challenges faced by the energy sector. The forum is being held to demonstrate the prospects of the Russian fuel and energy industry and unlock the potential of international cooperation in energy. This year the forum contains more than 30 business events, with heads of more than 200 companies from various sectors of the fuel and energy complex, from oil and gas, coal and electric power complexes, expected to participate.