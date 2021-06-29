Rosatom starts building fifth power unit of Kudankulam NPP

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. Rosatom initiated concreting of the foundation plate for the fifth unit’s reactor of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant (NPP) in India, the engineering division of the Russian state nuclear corporation said on Tuesday.

"Concreting initiation was preceded by the long-term preliminary work: concrete preparation for foundations of the reactor building, the auxiliary reactor building with the modular control point, the turbine building and the building of normal operation power supply, emergency power supply and safety control systems," the company said.

The concreting start ceremony was held in the videoconference mode in view of epidemiological restrictions, Rosatom noted.