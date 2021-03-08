About 40 companies in Russia attacked using Microsoft software vulnerabilities

MOSCOW, March 8. /TASS/. About forty companies in Russia were attacked by using vulnerabilities in Microsoft Exchange Server software, press service of Kaspersky Lab reports on Sunday.

"On March 2, Microsoft reported a series of attacks using vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Exchange Server. Kaspersky Lab specialists register an increase in attempts to exploit these vulnerabilities in order to penetrate corporate networks for purpose of stealing confidential data and probably for use of cryptoware. As much as 40 companies have already been attacked in Russia," Kaspersky said.

The Russian company recommends installing an update from Microsoft, use software protecting solutions and approach incidents for investigation in case of an attack.