Cooperation in high-tech will ensure growing trade turnover between Russia and China — RVC

SHANGHAI, September 26. /TASS/. High technologies can provide for the main growth in the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and China, which should reach about $200 bln by 2024, Director General of the Russian Venture Company (RVC) Alexander Povalko said on Thursday on the sidelines of the 4th Russian-Chinese Forum "Investment in Innovation."

"The sphere of innovations remains the main sector of mutual interest of China and Russia. Our leaders set the ambitious goal of boosting the trade turnover to $200 bln by 2024, and it is clear that in our rapidly changing and accelerating world, high technologies make the main thing that can bring this growth. The quest for these opportunities, the quest for new ideas, is the topic of our fourth forum," he said.

Povalko talked about artificial intelligence: "Both Russia and China pay particular attention to the development of technologies in this area." He recalled that a separate federal program for the development of artificial intelligence has been set up in Russia, whereas China has implemented an action plan in this area.

According to him, the field of artificial intelligence seems to be promising, given the potential of the Chinese market, the results of cooperation, and the accumulated scientific potential of Russia.