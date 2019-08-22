Putin highlights risks of domestic coal industry dependence on export markets

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Higher dependence of the national coal industry on exports gives rise to certain risks, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday at the meeting with heads of coal mining regions.

"Our domestic consumption rose to 180 mln tonnes, while we shipped 210 mln tonnes for exports in 2018. Growing dependence on international markets creates certain hazards, certain risks; I mean volatility of these foreign markets," Putin said.

The head of state also noted the difference in operating conditions of Russia and its competitors, including Australia and Indonesia, on international markets. "Their logistical conditions are better than others, because their mining centers are closer to shipping points; their logistical component is smaller. We should take all this into consideration and address when preparing our plans," Putin said.

Activities on production growth and development of logistical and social infrastructure in coal production points should be synchronized, the Russian President said. "This is critical," he added.