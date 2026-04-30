Yars missile system driver-mechanics successfully complete training

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Yars land-based mobile missile system driver-mechanics have successfully completed training and arrived at the Strategic Missile Forces units for further service, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Troop trains carrying graduates of the cross-branch regional training centers and the Strategic Missile Forces School of Technicians have arrived at missile formation deployment locations from the Tver to Irkutsk Regions," the ministry said.

The graduates, including Yars land-based mobile missile system driver-mechanics, were assigned to missile formations and military units according to their specialties. The list of trained specialists also includes communications specialists, diesel mechanics, electricians, and specialists in other technical professions. Before taking the practical part of the exam, service members completed a knowledge assessment of general military subjects, as well as tests on the design and operation of land-based mobile missile system components.

For the training of driver-mechanics, the Strategic Missile Forces School of Technicians is equipped with special classrooms with simulators, and for practical driving lessons, there is a driving range with varied routes for effective development of driving skills on vehicles with multi-axis wheeled chassis.