Russian plant unveils cutting-edge rescue beacon at Moscow expo

MOSCOW, March 18. /TASS/. The Yaroslavl Radio Plant (YARZ, part of the Russian Space Systems (RSS) holding company of the Roscosmos State Corporation) is presenting its newest emergency and rescue radio communications equipment operating in the COSPAS-SARSAT international satellite system and the Automatic Identification System (AIS), including the Komar-2M-COSPAS emergency and rescue radio beacon, at the 29th Moscow International Salon of Inventions and Innovative Technologies Archimedes 2026, RSS press service reported.

"Our company is participating in the Archimedes exhibition for the first time, and we are showcasing the most cutting-edge developments of the plant’s specialists. Among them is the new Komar-2M-COSPAS emergency radio beacon, which incorporates the R-855S emergency radio station manufactured by YARZ — a major technical breakthrough in equipment in recent years. The radio has received the necessary COSPAS-SARSAT certification and has entered serial production," the press service quoted Andrey Chernyavsky, CEO of the Yaroslavl Radio Plant, as saying.

It said that the new version of the radio beacon features improved performance and the ability to operate as part of the innovative search and rescue (SAR) system for aircraft and helicopter crews in distress. The equipment has been supplemented with a navigation receiver that determines the location of the distressed aircraft using satellite signals and then transmits the data in emergency messages.

In addition, according to the RSS press service, YARZ is demonstrating the Aist emergency rescue system for individual safety vests and life jackets, as well as the Albatross system, which is installed on ships and group life rafts. These systems automatically locate a person overboard or a vessel in distress and alert vessels via the AIS system. They are also equipped with flashing beacons for visual search at night.

The Archimedes 2026 exhibition is being held from March 17-19 in Moscow with the support of the Russian Presidential Administration, the World Intellectual Property Organization, the Russian Defense Ministry, Rospatent, and other organizations.