Ukraine aimed to maximize civilian fatalities by shelling Lisichansk, ombudswoman says

LUGANSK, August 14. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops, having used cluster munitions in a shelling attack on Lisichansk in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), wanted to maximize the number of civilian victims, LPR Human Rights Commissioner Anna Soroka told TASS.

The Ukrainian armed forces delivered a strike on Lisichansk on Tuesday morning. As a result of a shell hitting an intercity bus, two people were killed and over 30, including a child, sustained wounds of various degrees of severity.

"What we see is another shelling attack of a civilian populated location, aggravated by the use of a cluster munition which is an indiscriminate weapon, presuming damage to multiple targets within a certain range, and a potential strike on a confirmed civilian target. <…> Given the circumstances, it is possible to presume that the aim of the shelling attack was precisely the greatest possible number of fatalities among the civilians," she said, replying to a question by a TASS correspondent on the matter.

Soroka noted that since 2014, the Kiev regime has been repeatedly using the shelling attacks on the LPR’s residential areas as a "scare tactic in order to create unbearable living conditions," thus confirming "its terrorist essence.".