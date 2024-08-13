Russian Navy to receive Project 21980 anti-saboteur boats

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. The Zelenodolsk Shipyard in the Volga area will deliver Project 21980 anti-saboteur boats to the Russian Navy under a contract signed at the Army 2024 international arms show.

The relevant contract was signed on the sidelines of the Army 2024 arms show by Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Armament Department Colonel General Anatoly Gulyayev and Zelenodolsk Shipyard CEO Alexander Filippov.

The Army 2024 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress/Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 12-14. The arms show features the most advanced types of armament, military and special hardware.