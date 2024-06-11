Second stage of tactical nuclear drills kicks off in Russia — top brass

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The second stage of non-strategic nuclear drills has kicked off in Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In accordance with the decision of the president of the Russian Federation, the second stage of the drills of tactical nuclear forces has begun," it said in a statement. The drills will jointly train units of Russia and Belarus’ Armed Forces for the combat use of tactical nuclear weapons.

"The military exercise intends to maintain the readiness of personnel and hardware from Russia and Belarus’ tactical nuclear weapons combat units in order to ensure the Union State’s unconditional sovereignty and territorial integrity," the military agency added.