US Global Hawk drone patrols Black Sea airspace near Crimea

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. US strategic RQ-4B Global Hawk scout drone patrols Black Sea airspace near Crimea, according to Flightradar24.com portal.

It is flying towards the southern coast of the Crimean Peninsula (Alupka, Yalta). The drone took off from the US Sigonella airbase in Sicily.

Global Hawk has a 39.6-meter wingspan and the maximum altitude of 17.7 thousand meters. Flight endurance is 32 hours. The drone provides valuable intelligence information in close to real time. The US Air Force has been operating the drones since 2001. They were engaged in military operations in Afghanistan, Asia and Pacific region, Iraq and North Africa.