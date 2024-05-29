Russian Pacific Fleet marines practice modern warfare techniques in drills

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Pacific Fleet marine infantry units are holding an exercise to practice modern warfare techniques gained in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"At the Bamburovo marine infantry training ground, the exercise commanders are working out and introducing advanced methods of modern warfare gained in the special military operation area into daily combat training," the press office said in a statement.

In particular, in a new training exercise to assault a notional enemy’s stronghold currently undergoing testing, marines will fulfill basic tactical techniques of interoperability among various tactical groups, including assault, fire support and maneuverable teams. In the course of the new exercise, the marines will train in methods of entering trenches without combat and upon direct contact with the enemy. The personnel will also study in practice the procedure of the movement of groups along a trench amid simulated artillery fire, it specified.

The exercise will also focus on practicing potential emergencies, in particular, ammunition depletion, wounded soldiers and first aid provision in a limited trench space. The marines will also practice the procedure of combing and clearing dugouts, blocked slit trenches and foxholes. They will pay special attention to interoperability between assault teams and drone squads, it said.