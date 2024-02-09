Prospective ground robots to get AI, technical vision

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. The Omsk Armor Engineering Institute is planning to equip combat ground tracked and wheeled robots with technical vision and artificial intelligence (AI), the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper said.

"It is planned to equip the devices with technical vision and artificial intelligence elements. They will replace humans in combat situations and engage the robots in conditions incompatible with human capabilities," it said.

The wheeled and tracked robots have been tested at a range in Moscow region. "It was decided after the trials to upgrade the robots in the Era military technopolis. The engineers will improve the quality and stability of communications, as well as sustainable resistance to electronic warfare," it said.