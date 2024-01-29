Iran says not linked to drone strike on US base

DUBAI, January 29. /TASS/. Iran has nothing to do with the drone attack on a US military base on the border with Jordan and Syria, the country’s permanent representative to the UN told the IRNA news agency.

The diplomat pointed out that he made the statement in connection with the Washington administration's accusations against Tehran.

On January 28, the US Central Command reported that a drone attack launched by pro-Iranian groups had killed three US servicemen and wounded 34 others. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin vowed to retaliate against Iranian-backed militias "at a time and place of our choosing."

The Al Hadath TV channel reported that the strike hit a base known as Tower 22 near a US military camp. The channel said that the US was investigating why air defense systems installed at a base in Syria's Al-Tanf base failed to prevent the drone strike.