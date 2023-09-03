Russian airborne units prevent advance of Ukrainian troops near Artyomovsk

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian airborne units, acting on the defensive, are preventing the advance of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups on the outskirts of Artyomovsk, the Russian Defense Ministry told TASS.

"The airborne units continue to confidently hold the defense and prevent sabotage and reconnaissance groups from entering the settlements adjacent to Artyomovsk. Every day, scouts advance in small groups to the outskirts of the city to monitor the enemy, who is on the defensive in close proximity to our positions," the statement says.

Airborne units widely use both various optical reconnaissance devices and UAVs. When units of the Ukrainian armed forces move, their coordinates are transmitted to the artillery control point.