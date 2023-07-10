US-led coalition violates Syrian airspace five times in past day

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and a spy plane violated Syria’s airspace five times during the past day, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

According to Gurinov, thirteen violations of the deconfliction mechanism by the coalition’s drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours, including over an area that was closed for flights due to the joint Russian-Syrian drills in northern Syria.

"A pair of the coalition’s F-16 fighter jets, a pair of Typhoon combat aircraft, and one MC-12 plane violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area five times during the day," he said.