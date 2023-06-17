Russian Defense Minister Shoigu inspects tank-manufacturing plant in Omsk Region

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has paid an inspection visit to the Omsk Region to see how the state defense order is being fulfilled at a regional plant on production of tanks and heavy flamethrower systems.

"Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu has inspected the implementation of the state defense order at a plant in the Omsk Region that specializes in the production of tanks and heavy flamethrower systems," the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The minister also inspected how equipment and arms to be supplied to the zone of the special military operation are prepared in the region. Over 4,000 artillery guns have already been delivered to the special operation’s area, Chief of the Main Missile and Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defense Nikolay Parshin told Shoigu, adding that the plan is to supply another 700 artillery armament units shortly.