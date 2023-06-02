Russia’s Solntsepyok flamethrower wipes out Ukrainian troops, tank in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian soldiers attached to Battlegroup West have delivered a strike using a Solntsepyok (Scorching Sun) heavy flamethrower system eliminating up to a platoon of Ukrainian troops and a tank in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Friday.

"During combat in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup West’s units of the Radiation, Chemical, and Biological Protection Force have wiped out up to a platoon of the adversary’s personnel and a tank in the line of defense of the 1st tank army with strikes from a Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system," he said.

Additionally, according to the military official, Battlegroup’s aviation delivered strikes on the temporary deployment points and sites of concentration of personnel, arms, and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 92nd separate mechanized brigades and on territorial defense units.