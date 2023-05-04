Environment in Kremlin after incident with drones normal, working — spokesman

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. The environment in the Kremlin remains normal and working after the incident with drones, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

"The environment is normal, working. All are working," he said.

Peskov explained why he did not tell the media about the drone attack during the traditional briefing in the first half of the day on Wednesday. "At this moment yesterday when you and I were speaking flash estimate by special services and so on was underway," he said. "This is why we decided to release a separate statement [by press service of the head of state] later," the spokesman said.

On May 3, Kiev attempted to use two drones for a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the presidential press service said earlier. The military and special services promptly disabled the enemy vehicles. Putin was not harmed and continued to work as usual. The Kremlin said the attack was a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state, adding that Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a suitable way and when it deems appropriate.