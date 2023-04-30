MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russian troops stopped the actions of two reconnaissance groups of the Ukrainian armed forces in the south Donetsk direction, destroyed two enemy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and two Paladin self-propelled howitzers, head of the press center of the Vostok group, Alexander Gordeev told TASS.

"In the south Donets direction, the advanced units of the Vostok group suppressed the actions of two enemy reconnaissance groups, liquidated eight militants. The crew of the T-80 tank destroyed an armored vehicle and three militants in the Ugledar area. The crew of the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system and the operator of the Igla man-portable air defense system destroyed Fury and Valkyrie unmanned aerial vehicles. According to radio intercepts, two self-propelled artillery installations Paladin of the enemy were damaged by artillery fire in the Elizavetovka area," he said.

According to Gordeev, in the Zaporozhye direction, the crew of the Giatsint self-propelled gun destroyed a tank and four militants in the area of the Volnoye Pole settlement, and the Akatsiya self-propelled gun crew destroyed a truck and five militants in the area of the Novopol settlement. Artillery fire also destroyed two enemy strongholds in the area of the settlements of Stepovoe and Severnaya Dorozhnyanka. More than ten militants were killed.

"As part of the counter-battery fight, the Penicillin artillery reconnaissance system detected and the crew of the Malka self-propelled artillery mount destroyed an American-made howitzer at a firing position near the settlement of Zatishye," the head of the press center added.