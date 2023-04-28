All sides observe moratorium on nuclear weapon test explosions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. All sides are currently observing the moratorium on nuclear tests, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"At the moment, everyone is observing the moratorium. There is nothing more to say," he said, commenting on the words of the US ambassador to Moscow on observing the moratorium.

US ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy earlier told Kommersant that Washington remained faithful to its obligations to observe the moratorium on nuclear weapon test explosions. At the same time, the American diplomats called on all states that possess nuclear weapons to declare or observe such a moratorium.