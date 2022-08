MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed over 80 mercenaries in a strike on a base of Ukraine’s foreign legion in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said at a briefing on Saturday.

"More than 80 foreign mercenaries were killed and 11 pieces of special equipment were destroyed in the Russian Aerospace Forces’ high-precision strike on the foreign legion’s base in the Dnepropetrovsk Region," he pointed out.