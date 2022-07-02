Russian army carries out seven humanitarian actions in DPR, LPR, Ukraine — top brass

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian service people have conducted seven humanitarian actions in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) and Ukraine’s southern regions in the past 24 hours, Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, chief of Russia’s National Defense Management Center, said on Saturday.

"In the past 24 hours, seven humanitarian actions were held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as in the Kharkov and Kherson regions, during which 619 tonnes of humanitarian aid was handed to the population," said Mizintsev, who heads the Russian Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response in Ukraine.

Since March 2, Russia has delivered 38,985.1 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and the Donbass republics, and conducted 1,249 humanitarian actions.

On Saturday, six humanitarian actions were held in the DPR and LPR and in the Zaporozhye region, when 421.7 tonnes of daily essentials and foodstuffs were handed over to civilians.