Northern Fleet, FSB border guards to conduct Arctic drills in 2022

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s Arctic group will conduct joint drills with the vessels of Russia’s FSB on protecting the Northern Sea Route this year, the Northern Fleet’s press service told journalists on Thursday.

According to the press service, the Arctic group of the Northern Fleet created on the basis of the Kolsky Flotilla of all-arms forces will ensure the security of civilian navigation and Russia’s maritime economic activity along the Northern Sea Route during an exercise in early August. The servicemen will conduct a number of drills in the Arctic.

"Marines will work out the disembarking of the equipment and personnel on the previously untested coastal sectors of Arctic islands and the continent. A significant attention will be given to the refining of interaction with the vessels of the border directorate of Russia’s FSB in the Western Arctic region and the joint drills," the press service reported.

The exercises will include providing aid and rescue to a vessel in distress as well as the preliminary control of suspicious vessels.