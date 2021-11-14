Russia’s Checkmate fighter jet to have modified AL-41F1 engine

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. The Checkmate one-engine fighter jet will received a modified AL-41F1 engine (Izdelie 117), Mikhail Nikitushkin, designer of Sukhoi Co (incorporated into the United Aircraft Corporation, or UAC, which is part of the Rostec state corporation), said on Sunday.

"The engine is the existing 117 modified for a one-engine plane in terms of reliability," he said.

The United Aircraft Corporation presented a new light tactical fighter jet named Checkmate at the MAKS 2021 airshow. The Checkmate incorporates the most advanced systems, including an open architecture configuration to meet the customer’s requirements and unique artificial intelligence technologies. The single-engine fighter is based on stealth technology and is outfitted with an inboard compartment for airborne air-to-air and air-to-surface armaments. The fighter will carry a payload of over seven tonnes and will be capable of striking up to six targets at a time. The aircraft will be capable of flying at Mach 1.8 and will have an operating range of 3,000 km. The new fighter is expected to take to the skies in 2023.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 international exhibition is running in the United Arab Emirates from November 14 through 18.