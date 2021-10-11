Orion drones can use any weapons - CEO

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Orion unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) developed by Kronshtadt can be outfitted with any weapons as the customer desires, CEO of the drone developer Sergei Bogatikov told TASS in an interview.

"We have a customized approach," the top manager said. "At the request of a foreign customer, we are able to mount at Orion-E payloads and aviation means of destruction they want to have. Our UAV has the open architecture enabling to accommodate consumer’s wishes," Bogatikov added.

Orion is the medium-altitude drone with the long flight duration. Its maximal takeoff weight is one tonnes and maximal payload stands at 200 kg.