PAK DA demonstrational model to be ready by 2023 - source

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. A demonstration model of the PAK DA long-range aircraft is supposed to be assembled by 2023, a source in plane building industry told TASS.

"Currently, the experimental model is being built. The demonstration model will be ready by 2023," the source said.

According to the source, a new weapon system is being developed for this project.

"The subsonic PAK DA will be armed with hypersonic weapons. Besides, its flight will be aided by drones," the source said.

There has been no official confirmation of this information yet.

In December 2019, Deputy Defense Minister of Russia Alexey Krivoruchko said in an interview that the design project of the PAK DA has been approved and the Tupolev design bureau began developing working design documentation. In May 2020, TASS sources disclosed that production of the first experimental model of the new strategic bomber had begun.