Russia to test-fire cutting-edge Tsirkon hypersonic missile to ‘the max’ soon, says source

"As part of the ongoing flight development tests, the Tsirkon hypersonic missile will be test-launched against a sea target to the maximum distance soon," the source specified.

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Tsirkon hypersonic missile will be test-launched to its maximum range from the frigate Admiral Gorshkov soon, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS at the MAKS-2021 air show on Tuesday.

The recent successful test-firing of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the Admiral Gorshkov warship at a ground target was also part of the missile’s flight development tests. The missile demonstrated its exceptional accuracy, hitting ‘a bull’s eye,’ the source said.

The Research and Production Association of Machine-Building (part of the Tactical Missiles Corporation), which is the developer and manufacturer of the Tsirkon hypersonic missile, remained tight-lipped on this information.

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on July 19 that the frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov had successfully test-launched a Tsirkon hypersonic missile at a ground target. The missile flew at Mach 7 (seven times the speed of sound) across a distance of over 350 km.

As the Defense Ministry specified, the Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov test-fired the Tsirkon hypersonic missile from the White Sea. The ground target was located on the coast of the Barents Sea.

Russia intends to outfit its submarines and surface ships with Tsirkon hypersonic missile systems.